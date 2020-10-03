Reopen NYC: New York City gym takes working out experience outdoors

The company will open its first outdoor fitness club in New York City starting Saturday.
The club called "Equinox Plus in the Wild" is located on 10th Avenue near 30th Street.
RELATED: Workouts return! Gyms are back open in New York City
Gyms have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with some people hesitant to workout indoors.
Equinox says the new outdoor club will mimic the indoor experience with tented areas for group fitness, cardio and strength floors.
MORE NEWS: Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Manhattan's Upper West Side
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: