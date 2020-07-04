Reopen News: NYC beachgoers expected to wear face masks during 4th of July weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fourth of July festivities will look a bit different this year as New York City beaches enforce stricter efforts to maintain social distancing.Beaches are open for swimming, but one of the changes made for the holiday weekend are for beachgoers to wear a face mask when not in the water.Many people flocking to beaches like at Coney Island will be met by social distancing ambassadors, assigned by the city, handing out masks and reminding people to stay six feet apart.It can be a challenge on a hot day when the city's 14 miles of beaches can attract up to a million visitors.Business owners at beaches have been taking a hit thus far as rides at Coney Island will be shut down and to-go only for concession stands.And, nothing says happy birthday America more than scarfing down dozens of hot dogs at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which happens Saturday afternoon with no fans. There will also be limited competitors.