New York City Council bill would require chains to post sugary food warning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A new bill being considered by the New York City Council would add more warnings to fast food menus, this time for sugary foods.

The legislation, introduced Wednesday, would require chain restaurants to post warning notices next to items with more than 12 grams of added sugar.

City Councilman Mark Levine said he wants diners to know exactly how much sugar they're eating, even in non-dessert items.

The city already requires warnings for high sodium and calorie counts.

