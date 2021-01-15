coronavirus new york city

New York City community college offers food pantry for students hard hit by COVID pandemic

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A community college in New York City is giving back to their students who have been hit hard by the COVID pandemic.

Bronx Community College has always had a strong history of helping their students overcome adversity and life challenges.

The school is in the poorest congressional district in the nation.

As you can imagine, many of the students were hit hard during the pandemic and the school quickly adjusted to help address new concerns.

BCC is offering a food pantry for students, which has been especially helpful during this pandemic.

They also offer technology support and resources for mental health and stress.

