Coronavirus NY Update: NYC coronavirus cases keep rising, Half Marathon canceled

Big events are also being canceled or postponed because of the outbreak.
Due to the spread of the virus across the city, the New York International Auto Show has been delayed and the NYC Half Marathon has been canceled.
The marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, was canceled on Tuesday and the auto show, which was originally scheduled for April, has been rescheduled to Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.
The state's confirmed coronavirus cases are up to 176 after three new cases were confirmed on Long Island Tuesday night.
CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES
Here some of the latest developments:
MARCH 11, 2020
7:00 a.m. Mayor de Blasio announces new cases
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 10 more people had tested positive for coronavirus for a total of 46 in the city.,
MARCH 10, 2020
11:45 p.m.
John Jay College student tests positive
CUNY announced late Tuesday night that a student at John Jay College tested positive for coronavirus.
They said the student had not been back to campus since becoming symptomatic over the weekend.
Health officials said the infection posed no threat to the school community, but the school will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
11 p.m.
Brooklyn restaurants close
Four Chinese restaurants in Sunset Park, Brooklyn have shut their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
East Harbor Seafood Palace, Bamboo Garden, Park Asia and Affable Eatery have posted signs in their windows saying they're closed until further notice -- as a precaution in the interest of public health.
Many Asian restaurants and businesses have suffered a steep decline in customers -- even before a single COVID-19 case was diagnosed in New York.
10 p.m.
White Plains cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade
The City of White Plains announced Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade will not go forward.
The committee will meet in the days ahead to discuss a future celebration.
Officials say the decision was not easy, but it came after discussions with medical experts, state, county, and public safety officials.
New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is still scheduled to go on as planned.
9:30 p.m.
Discounted Broadway shows
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, New Yorkers are seeing one perk: discounted Broadway shows.
The announcement on Tuesday is the first sign that Broadway is preparing for many open seats in the coming weeks.
Tickets for "To Kill a Mockingbird," "West Side Story," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," and "The Book of Mormon" will be $50 for all performances from March 12 through March 29.
Standard top prices for those shows usually run around $200, which is normal for Broadway.
8:30 p.m.
3 more cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County
Suffolk County officials confirm three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Suffolk County to four.
The first patient, a Brookhaven resident, is a male in his early 20s who is currently in isolation at Stony Brook University Medical Center.
The second patient, a Southold Town resident, is a female in her early 20s who is under home isolation.
The third patient is a male in his 80s in isolation at St. Catherine's Hospital.
7:30 p.m.
MTA to increase station cleaning
The MTA announced it will start cleaning stations twice a day starting Wednesday.
Officials said they clean and disinfect stations every night, but starting Wednesday, they will disinfect stations twice a day -- both day and night.
The MTA said it is still operating buses and trains going through New Rochelle, but not in the confinement area.
5 p.m.
NYC events canceled and postponed
Due to the spread of coronavirus across New York City, the New York International Auto Show has been delayed and the NYC Half Marathon has been canceled.
The marathon, which was scheduled for March 15, and the accompanying Rising New York Road Runners youth event were canceled on Tuesday.
The auto show, which was originally scheduled for April, has been rescheduled to Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.
"We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.
4:15 p.m.
Pace University suspends in-person classes
Starting March 11, Pace University is suspending in-person classes on all three campuses and moving all classes to remote learning through March 29.
Spring break for New York City and Pleasantville will continue as scheduled next week, with remote learning resuming after break.
3:30 p.m.
Barclays says NY trading floor worker tests positive for COVID-19
Barclays confirmed Tuesday that one of its New York trading floor employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"We can confirm that (a) member of our staff based in our New York trading operation has tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff, customers and clients is our top priority, and we are providing every support to the member of staff and their family."
The patient has been under quarantine for a week, and the company has taken steps to contain any potential spread.
3 p.m.
Nassau County executive discusses public transportation protocol
NICE Bus has instituted new protocol regarding public health and is working to do all they can to protect the well-being of their riders and employees. NICE bus now has enhanced daily cleaning procedures, including disinfecting all stations and vehicles every 24 hours. Every vehicle, 285 buses and 100 paratransit vehicles, are being sanitized every night with a focus on high-touch areas.
High-touch areas include poles, handrails, seats, benches and grab bars on vehicles. The Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center and other NICE transit hubs are installing touchless hand sanitizers and cleaning surfaces multiple times a day.
Curran is also asking riders to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:
--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.
--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.
--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.
--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.
--If you feel sick, stay home.
--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.
12:00 p.m.
Cuomo orders a containment zone in New Rochelle
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a containment area in New Rochelle in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 108 of 173 positive cases are from the Westchester County area. The governor said that Northwell Health Lab would have a satellite office to perform coronavirus testing within the containment area.
"It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster of cases in the country," he said. "The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle."
New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of more 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide as of Tuesday.
11:00 a.m. 2 Nassau County bus drivers test positive for coronavirus
Two school bus drivers that transport approximately 80 students on several routes have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Parents of the students who ride on those drivers' routes have been notified.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran stressed that they are closing some schools out of an abundance of caution.
Currently, there are 19 people who have tested positive in Nassau County.
10:00 a.m.
United Nations suspends public visits, tours
Out of an abundance of caution and following the decision to reduce the number of staff present in the UN Secretariat, the United Nations is closing the complex to the general public and temporarily suspending all guided tours until further notice.
The action takes effect at 8:00 p.m., New York time.
7:00 a.m. 3 students in Rockland County test positive for coronavirus
The three students in Rockland County are among five that were tested and believed related to two adults currently afflicted with coronavirus.
The schools that the students attend will now be closed for two weeks.
6:00 a.m.
Nassau County offers tips to reduce spread of COVID-19
Executive Laura Curran sought to reassure Nassau County residents about the threat posed by coronavirus, saying that most people would be fine, but that residents had to look out for the well-being of senior citizens and others who might be vulnerable to the virus.
MARCH 9, 2020
9 p.m.
NYC schools cancel travel
NYC public schools announced that all DOE-sponsored international travel for students and staff is canceled for the rest of the school year. This includes study abroad and exchange programs.
The school system also announced that all school buildings will have a nurse by the end of the week and it will increase deep cleanings at all of its schools to two times per week.
6 p.m.
More schools announce modifications
New York Institute of Technology's Long Island and New York City campuses will be closed on Tuesday to allow for a deep cleaning of the complex.
NYU announced it will move to remote instruction started Wednesday. All classes should meet remotely at their regularly scheduled time.
5:40 p.m.
White Plains health care provider tests positive
Officials announced Monday evening that a health care provider who practices out of a Westmed office on Westchester Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.
It is likely that this provider's exposure is tied to the original case which occurred in New Rochelle. The Department of Health has indicated no additional testing or self-quarantine is needed for any providers, staff, or patients who had contact with this provider.
4:30 p.m.
FDNY EMS Member is first NYC first responder to test positive
FDNY says it has received confirmation that a member of the FDNY Emergency Medical Services, assigned to the Borough of Brooklyn, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case by one of New York City's medical first responders.
It has also resulted in the member who is infected, plus several of their EMS co-workers now being under a mandatory quarantine.
3:50 p.m
Half Marathons still a go
Mayor Bill de Blasio says upcoming half marathons in New York City are still on.
When asked about the Brooklyn Half, the mayor said:
"We are in conversation with them. We will make our best judgement shortly on that. Obviously, we want to give people guidance. At this point, I dont see a reason to cancel. that could change at any point, but at this point I dont see a reason to cancel."
3:20 p.m.
Wary New York subway riders carry on amid virus concerns
Government and transit officials have stressed that the virus can't easily be transmitted by casual contact, such as sharing a subway car with someone who is infected. But they also have urged people to walk or ride a bike to work, telecommute or stagger their work hours so they don't ride at peak times. The latter strategy was also used by the city during the 1918 influenza epidemic.
Subway trains remain full during rush hours, though Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said at a briefing Monday that anecdotal evidence suggests they have been less crowded in recent days.
"We're urging employers to let people change the times that they're coming into work and change the times that they're leaving work so that we can stagger people and have less crowding," interim New York City Transit head Sarah Feinberg said Monday. "I can see that happening."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said people who are ill should also stay off public transit if they can.
"When we're all packed like sardines at rush hour, you're really close to your fellow New Yorkers. We'd like people, if they're sick, not even to be in that situation," he said.
The MTA, which operates the city's subways and buses in addition to the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth suburban rail systems, has accelerated its cleaning operations to disinfect several hundred subway and rail stations and thousands of buses, subway and train cars.
3:05 p.m.
Rockland County sheriff bans jail visitations
Sheriff Louis Falco III, in consultation with the medical staff, has taken the preventive measure of temporarily suspending contact visitations at the Rockland County Correctional Facility, to safeguard both inmates and staff.
Clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates should contact 845-638-5601 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance. Clergy and attorneys visiting the facility will be screened by medical staff upon arrival.
Arrangements for such visits remain at the discretion of the sheriff based upon health-related circumstances. The Sheriff's Office is also exploring the ability to expand existing web based video visitation and will issue an update if such visitation becomes available.
3:00 p.m.
New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is still on
New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. But he said officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table. ... it'll be a day-to-day thing."
Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."
The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.
Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
1:30 P.M.
New York rolls out its own hand sanitizer
Governor Cuomo unveiled the state's own line of hand sanitizer, to be provided to government agencies, schools, prisons and transit workers. Sanitizer have been running short - or running out - in shops and online markets.
1:20 p.m.
Statement from the Port Authority on Executive Director Rick Cotton
"As Governor Cuomo announced today, Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health."
1:00 P.M.
Fordham suspends in-person classes at all New York campuses
Fordham University is suspending face-to-face instruction on all New York-area campuses.
Face-to-face classes are suspended for the remainder of Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. (Existing online instruction will continue uninterrupted.)
All residential students are encouraged to return home immediately.
Beginning with the start of classes on Wednesday, March 11, faculty will teach their classes online or electronically.
Over the coming days, the University will also curtail some on-campus operations and redirect specific personnel to work remotely rather than coming to campus.
11:30 A.M.
New Rochelle schools could be closed for weeks
Schools in the Westchester County coronavirus hotspot of New Rochelle could remain closed for weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
The decision to close the schools, which could be made as soon as today, is based on CDC advise on how to address hot spots.
It comes just a day after New Rochelle Schools reiterated their plan to keep the schools open.
Confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus have led to a small but growing number of universities and schools shutting their doors -- and Cuomo said more closures will come.
He announced Monday that any school where a student tests positive will be closed for at least 24 hours for assessment.
Some other school districts, including Scarsdale in Westchester County and Shoreham-Wading River on Long Island, have also closed for various lengths of time. So have some private schools and colleges.
11:30 A.M.
New cases on Long Island
There are six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.
In Suffolk County, One patient is in isolation at the hospital. Condition is improving. He is at stony brook Southampton hospital. Suspected community spread. Bellone will not confirm where man is from.
35 individuals being monitored under voluntary home isolation. 22 students are in isolation at Stony Brook Southampton campus. They came from studying abroad. They will be in Isolation for 12 more days. Students were screened. None is symptomatic.
18 people have been tested throughout the county for coronavirus.
7:30 A.M.
Hofstra University cancels classes this week
In an abundance of caution, Hofstra University is canceling in-person classes, including law and medicine, for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday 3/9. A student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested and is in isolation.
MARCH 8, 2020
9:30 P.M.
Columbia University suspends classes
Columbia University is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday, that includes Barnard College. A member of the community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university said.
The decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down. All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently.
5:00 p.m.
Mayor de Blasio: Stay off the subway if you are sick
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's public health apparatus "is already planning on the assumption that we will be at hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks."
The Mayor stressed that people should take extra precautions if they are sick.
"If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to a public event. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to work. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going on the subway," he said.
Mayor de Blasio said the city will offer loans and grants to small businesses that suffer a decrease in sales or difficulty retaining employees due to the outbreak.
2:30 p.m.
Wife of New Rochelle lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
The wife of the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer connected to a cluster of coronavirus cases spoke out Sunday.
Adina Garbuz, who was also infected -- along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family -- released a statement on their family's situation, which you can read here.
The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after the man in the community was hospitalized with the illness and is in critical condition.
201 tests in New York City have come back negative, according to Mayor de Blasio.
2:00 p.m.
Cuomo: Coronavirus caseload rises to 105 in New York state
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 105 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers. The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could have hundreds of cases over the next few weeks.
Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done.
"The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.
Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.
"There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."
The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.
MARCH 7, 2020
1:00 P.M.
Cuomo declares emergency as NY's coronavirus cases reach 89
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that New York state's coronavirus caseload has risen over the past day from 44 to 89. That prompted him to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to bolster the medical response to the outbreak.
Cuomo says the largest concentration of cases is in Westchester County. The county in the New York City metropolitan area now has 70 cases.
The outbreak there has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in its community was hospitalized with the illness.
No one has died from the new virus in the state.
There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.
Prevention tips from the New York State Department of Health:
While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
----------
