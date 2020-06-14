coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC doc, startup team up to give health care workers a reliable commute

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A doctor at a hospital in New York City has teamed up with a startup company on an ambitious mission - to provide every health care worker in the city with a reliable way to get to work.

Dr. Simran Gill, who works at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, reached out to David Hyman, the co-founder and CEO of Unagi Scooters, asking if he could donate one of the company's electric scooters.

"My first thought was absolutely, but can we do more," Hyman said.

Instead of sending just one scooter, Hyman sent 12 to the hospital in Park Slope.

"They were blown away, these people didn't know it was coming, he brought it to them, like Santa Clause, it was awesome," Hyman said.

Realizing how difficult getting to work safely can be for health care workers because of the pandemic, Hyman, who is from Huntington on Long Island, wanted to do more.

He says the company is a startup,so it's not in a position financially to give as much as they would like.

In order to extend their impact and give scooters to as many doctors and nurses as possible they've started a fundraising campaign.

"We'll do it for no profit, just our cost to manufacture the scooters and whatever people can contribute," Hyman said.

"This is just an example of people going above and beyond to help those in need but also show the country as a whole, hey we need to be there for each other," Dr. Gill said. "There are good people still out there and people who really support what we're doing. Everyone is really doing their part."

If you're able to donate, you can do so on the GoFundMe page set up by Unagi Scooters.

to find out more about the campaign, you can visit the company's website.

