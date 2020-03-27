coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Queens doctor starts GoFundMe to provide dinner for hospital staff

By
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A hospital doctor in Queens has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to provide dinners for the hospital staff.

At hospitals all across the city, the ambulances keep coming.

Dr. Michelle Hernandez is a resident at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, a smaller facility in Queens. It is, like every hospital in the city, transformed by the coronavirus and the overwhelming number of patients in need.

There are no visitors and no street clothes. Everyone you see is in protective gear from head to toe, but they are struggling to keep up with the dwindling supply of protective gear.

With the long hours and endless need, the hospital is overwhelmed and nearly at capacity.

On Wednesday, the hospital received a shipment of equipment, offering a little hope.

Hernandez has been on the front lines of this battle and has been inspired by those around her.

She says one of her gastroenterologists has been incredible.

It's because of that dedication, that in the middle of all this madness, Hernandez and her sister set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to provide dinners for the staff at the hospital.

She's raised enough so far to provide a few dinners for the staff.

