Coronavirus News: NYC ER doctor shows what it's like to work on frontlines

Kaedrea Jackson, who is a wife and mother of three children, works at Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan.
Jackson has been pleasantly surprised, but somewhat guarded by recent developments.
"The volume hasn't been high over the past couple of days," she said. "It's somewhat concerning because are our normal patients at home getting worse because they are scared to come in, or is everyone okay?"
Jackson said that Mount Sinai is well prepared and equipped if there's a sudden increase in the number of admissions.
