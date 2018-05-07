HEALTH & FITNESS

New York City expands calorie labeling laws to include more items

The new requirements are aligned with FDA labeling rules as well, which go into effect at the same time.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City has expanded its calorie labeling rules, which will now include prepared foods from chain convenience stores and grocery stores.

The rules apply to food providers with more than 15 locations.

"Access to information is a critical part of consumer protection," said Department of Consumer Affairs commissioner Lorelei Salas. "By being informed consumers, New Yorkers and the millions of visitors to our City can take charge of their health."

The law requires chain restaurants, chain convenience stores and grocery stores with prepared food to inform customers of the recommended dietary intake of 2,000 calories per day.

It includes items such as pre-made sandwiches, ready-to-eat pizza, food bars and meal combos.

Establishments that do not properly label will be issued notices of violation with fines up to $600.
