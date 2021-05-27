coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC expands in-home vaccinations to 75+ and disabled

Coronavirus update for NYC
NYC expands in-home vaccinations to people ages 75 and up

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is now expanding who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at home.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the eligibility expands to residents 75 and older and residents with disabilities.

"We learned this approach can work for a lot people, so we are going to now offer it to more New Yorkers, specifically, New Yorkers 75 or older or disabled, who would benefit, who would appreciate the opportunity to have in home vaccination," de Blasio said.



The mayor said the city will send vaccination teams directly to homes or apartments.

So far, more than 9,000 homebound New Yorkers have been vaccinated and more than 3,000 of their family members or caregivers.

Now anyone with a disability or over the age of 75, whether they are homebound or not, is eligible to make an appointment.

Those interested can call 877-VAX-4NYC or sign up online at vax4nyc.nyc.gov.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery time from the COVID-19 vaccine for employees is covered under the state's Paid Sick Leave Law.

Lauren Glassberg has more on a new vaccine incentive for young adults in New York.



