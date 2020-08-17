New York City gyms face hurdles despite Cuomo's announcement that gyms can reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6374155" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms in New York state will be able to open as soon as August 24 at 33% capacity.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6140516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6373783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Cuomo is expected to unveil guidelines on reopening gyms in New York. In other states, gym chains have had to limit capacity and close off some of the equipment.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms in New York state will be able to open as soon as August 24 at 33% capacity, but New York City announced later that it will not allow some indoor activities.Masks are required to be worn at all times, HVAC ventilation systems must be in place, and local government must complete inspections and have final say on indoor workout classes."There are health requirements that are in the guidelines that have to be maintained, to their ventilation requirements," the governor said. "This is a whole new topic, where we can do a lot of good work with the HVAC systems and filtration."Local elected officials may choose to delay the reopening of gyms and fitness centers until September 2 to, in part, provide time for required local health department inspections, and may also choose to delay the reopening of indoor fitness classes until a date beyond September 2.In New York City, the mayor will determine whether gyms and fitness centers should postpone reopening. Outside of New York City, the county's chief executive - county executive, administrator, manager, or chair of the local elected legislative body - will determine whether gym reopening needs to be postponed."They have to inspect the gyms before they open or within two weeks of their opening to make sure they are meeting all of the requirements," Cuomo said. "So the variation is to give the locality time. If the locality can get the inspections done or be ready to inspect, they can open August 24. If the locality cannot get ready to do inspections, then they get another week. They can do it September 2."Cuomo says the locality can also decide if the gym can have classes inside."Some gyms have classes," he said. "Localities can decide whether or not those classes can be undertaken. Local-elected will be the decision and local health departments must inspect before or within two weeks to make sure the guidelines are in place."New York City announced later Monday that it will not be allowing indoor fitness classes, and indoor pools will also remain closed."There's no higher priority than making sure our schools and child care centers are safe for learning in the fall, and the city's dedicated team of inspectors will continue prioritizing that work," de Blasio spokesperson Mitch Schwartz said in a statement. "While indoor fitness classes and indoor pools will not be opening at this time, we'll be developing a fair and rigorous inspection system for other gym setups in the coming weeks."In other states, gym chains have had to limit capacity and close off some of the equipment.The CEO of Crunch Fitness tells Eyewitness News the company has spent a quarter million dollars on an air filtration system that removes coronavirus particles from the air.On Long Island, Nassau County executive Laura Curran said she's ready for gyms to reopen."With the sterilization, the investment that's made in partitions, in making sure everyone is socially distant, temperature checks, touchless sinks - you name it, they've done it," she said. "There will be limitations, but I know - like our other businesses that have reopened safely - our gyms will figure it out."Meantime, bowling alleys are now allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, with every other lane closed. Face coverings are required.FunFest on Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin, Brooklyn, is one of the bowling alleys reopening Monday after a five-month hiatus.Bowling alleys in New York City will not be allowed to serve food because of the ongoing restriction on indoor dining.Looking ahead, Cuomo says cultural institutions like museums and aquariums can also open next Monday, August 24.