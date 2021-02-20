coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City had fewer than 1,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on-hand Saturday, data from the City's website showed.



The City gets its supply from the state.

The state says their shipments were delayed this week due to the winter storms impacting much of the country.

Governor Cuomo said Friday, "Every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants to cut Cuomo out of the process and get the vaccine shipped directly to the city.

The City has not stopped administering vaccines as it does have more than 110,000 second doses, which de Blasio would like to use as first doses, but state and federal officials have been resistant.

Meanwhile, people can start making appointments for two new mass vaccination sites opening on Wednesday in Brooklyn and Queens.

Appointments opened at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The sites at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights and York College in Jamaica will be run by New York state and FEMA.

For the first week, they'll only take appointments from people who live in certain zip codes hit hard by the pandemic.

On Friday, de Blasio attended the opening of a new vaccination location at the Empire Outlets on Staten Island.

His wife, New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray, toured a vaccination hub Friday at Canarsie High School where she thanked the workers for turning out in the storm.

ALSO READ | Young women dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Young women in Florida arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination but were turned away, a Florida health official said Thursday.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityqueensbrooklyncoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
New vaccine center opens in Staten Island despite supply shortages
COVID Updates Live: US approaches another grim milestone
NYC indoor dining capacity to increase to 35% next Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senior housing residents say they haven't had heat all winter
Cuomo, Newsom see stars dimmed by virus woes
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Suspect steals vehicle from parking garage, gets in multi-car crash
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80
Show More
Artist's Central Park polar bear snow sculptures bring attention to global threat
21 residents evacuated following gas leak in NYC
Connecticut casino is home to mass COVID vaccination site
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
More TOP STORIES News