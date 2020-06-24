reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC Health and Hospitals eases visitor restrictions, 1 visitor allowed

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Health + Hospitals are easing restrictions on visitations starting Wednesday.

Visits at all of the system's 11 hospitals will be limited to just one person at a time per patient, and for 4 hours a day.

Visitors will have to wear PPE and undergo symptom and temperature checks.

