NYC indoor dining goes up to 75%, NJ bar seating resumes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The vaccination percentages across the Tri-State continue to trend up while the test positivity percentages continue in the opposite direction.So, the reopening process advances Friday.The new capacity restrictions will be in place for less than two weeks before they are lifted as well.While restaurants in New York City can now have 75% of their restaurant occupied, they still must keep 6 feet distance in between parties.With many smaller restaurants, they might not be able to have many more people indoors.Six feet of distance must be maintained, even on May 19th when all capacity restrictions are lifted in New York and New Jersey."We get people from New Jersey. We get people from Connecticut. We operate on a Tri-State basis. Yes, we're in New York, but that's not how the region functions. So, we've been functioning to the best we can coordinating with New Jersey, Connecticut," Governor Cuomo said.In New Jersey, they're allowing a return of indoor bar seating today.They were working on guidance regarding partitions and ways to avoid having congregating at bars.Buffet service also resumes.As we approach prom season, indoor catered events where you hold proms, can now hold 50% capacity with a cap at 250 people.Effective May 19, most business capacities -- which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy -- will be removed in New York and New Jersey. Businesses will only be limited by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain the required social distance of 6 feet. This new distance-based maximum capacity will apply across commercial settings, including retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services, among other settings. It will also apply in houses of worship.In New York beginning May 10, the outdoor social gathering limit will increase from 200 to 500 people. Beginning May 19, the indoor social gathering limit will increase from 100 to 250 people. Also, the outdoor residential gathering limit of 25 people will be removed, reverting to the social gathering limit of 500 people with space for appropriate social distancing, and the indoor residential gathering limit will increase from 10 to 50 people. In New York, any event gatherings in excess of the social gathering limits may only occur if all individuals present proof of full vaccination status or recent negative COVID-19 test result.Congregate commercial and social events in New York-such as those at venues that host sports competitions, performing arts and live entertainment, and catered receptions-can exceed the social gathering limits of 500 people outdoors or 250 people indoors if all attendees over the age of four present either proof of full vaccination status or recent negative COVID-19 test result and the required social distancing can be accommodated.Starting May 19, large-scale indoor event venues will operate at 30 percent capacity, which is an increase from the current 10 percent capacity limit. Large-scale outdoor event venues will operate at 33 percent. Social distancing, masks, and other applicable health protocols will still apply, including the requirement of attendee proof of full vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test result.While most industry capacity restrictions will be lifted, industry-specific requirements will remain in effect for a longer period of time, including state or local health authority event notification, health screening, contact information for tracing, enhanced air handling and building system standards, hand hygiene, and environmental cleaning and disinfection protocols. The state will continue to provide additional guidance on these provisions as they apply to each industry.