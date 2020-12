NYC health commissioner issues notice for at-risk residents, COVID cases surge

EMBED >More News Videos Governor Cuomo talks about the strategies to manage the surge of COVID-19 cases in New York and the resulting hospitalizations.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Effective immediately, the NYC Health Commissioner is advising older adults and people with underlying health conditions who are at an increased risk of severe COVID-related illness to limit activities outside the home. They are advised to stay in, only leaving home to travel to work or school, or for essential purposes including medical care, grocery shopping or pharmacy necessities. The advisory also applies to household members and caregivers of these individuals."I know that some people face a much greater risk for more serious illness from COVID-19," Dr. David Chokshi said. "This includes people who are older, who have a underlying health conditions. That's why today I'm issuing a Commissioners Notice that warns at-risk New Yorkers about the growth of COVID and urges appropriate precautions."The notice comes as state and city authorities are working to try to keep hospital capacity under control as the coronavirus' positivity rate rises.The positivity rate is 4.96% statewide. The positivity rate in New York City showed a spike on Tuesday from tests gathered over the Thanksgiving weekend. Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's due to having a lower sample size. He said not as many people got tested due to the holiday. Nevertheless, the daily positivity was 5.72% and the 7-day positivity rate was 4.14%.According to the state, which uses different metrics, the city's 7-day average is at 3.1% positivity.But as of now, city hospitals are not overwhelmed. ICUs are about two-thirds full.All of the hospitals are prepared to take more patients if needed.All hospitals have a three-month supply of PPE and more than enough ventilators.Equipment, they say, is a non-issue at the moment.State hospitalizations though top 3,500, a level not seen since May.On Monday, Governor Cuomo outlined his winter plan in case of another surge. It includes managing hospital capacity, adding beds, and identifying retired staff who can come back to work.He added that hospital systems will need to move patients around so no one building is overwhelmed.Already in Erie County, elective surgeries are suspended, and that could expand elsewhere.Parts of the state might eventually have to go back on Pause, otherwise known as a lockdown.That winter plan also focuses on adding testing while keeping schools open.Since we know the virus does not spread as easily in classrooms, the governor said the goal is to keep K-8 schools open The governor and Mayor Bill de Blasio are working together on this."It's a call to arms. We need to make sure we never end up in a situation like we did in the spring and so much of that depends on individual behavior and really respecting the fact that we have to avoid any kind of large indoor gatherings," the mayor said. "We have to ensure that people wear those masks, indoors and outdoors. These are the things that make a difference."Repeatedly, the experts tell us the virus is really spreading in people's homes, and not as much at the gym, in restaurants, or salons, and that's because at least in public, people are wearing masks and keeping their distance.