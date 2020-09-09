reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC malls, NY casinos allowed to reopen with strict safety restrictions

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City malls and New York casinos have the green light to reopen Wednesday under the condition that they have enhanced air filtration systems in place.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement last week.

"While this pandemic is far from over, our numbers have remained steadily low, so we know our phased, data-driven approach to reopening is the right one," Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols."

According to the governor, malls in New York City are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and must follow strict safety measures including enforcement of face coverings, social distancing and seating.

The Staten Island Mall and Kings Plaza in Brooklyn are among the malls that reopened.

Casinos can reopen in New York with a 25% capacity limit and must follow similar safety measures.

"We flattened the curve in a way that no expert thought was possible," Cuomo said. "We've made the determination that we can safely reopen casinos with enhanced air filtration and strict safety protocols including mandatory masks and social distancing."

Resorts World Casino welcomed back guests Wednesday,

"The Resorts World team has been anxiously awaiting the day when we can open our doors again to the fun and excitement that our casinos are known for," said Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East.
New York casinos and New York City malls can open on September 9th on the condition that they have the enhanced air filtration system in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.


The casino says it will use a 21-point safety plan and adhere to the state's guidelines for a safe reopening.

Casinos must leave six feet of distance between operating machines, and no table games will be allowed until casinos put physical barriers between players and employees.

In addition, no food or drinks will be allowed on the game floor.

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





