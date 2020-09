Coronavirus News: NYC neighborhoods with rising COVID cases may see scale back in activity

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is targeting six neighborhoods that have seen recent upticks in coronavirus cases, with an emphasis on expanded testing and contact tracing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Residents of six neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens may face new COVID-19 restrictions due to growing clusters of the virus.According to the Department of Health, six neighborhoods, including Williamsburg, Midwood, Bensonhurst, Borough Park and two neighborhoods in Queens, are experiencing a troubling uptick in COVID cases.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier in the week that the city would target these neighborhoods, with an emphasis on expanded testing and contact tracing.The DOH says starting Friday, there will be regular inspections of non-public schools within these clusters and their adjacent zip codes.They say a number of enforcement staff will continue to increase in order to provide mask and social distancing cooperation in these areas.The city says if progress isn't made by Monday, September 28, there may be immediate scaling back of activities in those areas, including prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.Fines could be issued to residents who don't wear masks.Private schools and child care centers may also be closed.In addition, non-essential businesses may be forced to shut down.