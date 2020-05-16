Coronavirus News: New York City nurses demand further protections as state begins to reopen

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Celebratory car parades have become a staple amid the social distancing guidelines triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but dozens of nurses drove past a hospital on Staten Island Saturday to demand more protections for healthcare workers on the front-lines.Community leaders joined members of the New York State Nurses Association in a car rally around Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze.The protestors said in order for New York State to safely reopen, hospitals and elected officials must pledge to provide the highest level of workplace safety, offer crisis pay and paid family leave for all workers, provide adequate safety nets for all workers, regardless of immigration status, displaced during the COVID-19 crisis and employ worker-led safety councils at every employer across the state.