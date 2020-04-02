coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City nurses demand personal protection equipment

By
NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- There's a growing concern among nurses and doctors in New York City that they'll run out of personal protection equipment (PPE) and supplies.

A dozen health care workers spoke out Thursday near Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx about their concerns.

"We're running out of PPE, we're running out of pain medication, we're running out of sedatives," third-year resident physician Laura Ucik said.

State leaders say hundreds of thousands of personal protection masks and supplies have been shipped to New York, but some health care workers say their emergency rooms haven't benefited yet.

"If front line care givers are sick, are dying, there won't be anyone left to take care of the public," said Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, ER nurse and president of the New York State Nurses Association.

Some health care workers are saying they're being told to reuse not only critical N95 masks but every day supplies.

"I was given one disposable gown to use all day to take care of COVID-19 patients," Ucik said. "And I would hang it up on an IV pole in between patients and put my single N95 mask into a brown paper bag."

It's a problem at hospitals throughout the area.

The New York City Health Department recently sent an alert to hospitals, telling them to "conserve all personal protective equipment now."

It isn't a request, and the language in the alert states health care facilities must immediately implement these measures.

"It puts me at risk, it puts you at risk, everyone in the health care building at risk," nurse Victoria Lanquah said.

The alert also states "recommended measures to conserve PPE are different than how we use this equipment during non-pandemic times."

"If front line care givers are sick, are dying there won't be anyone left to take care of the public," Sheridan-Gonzalez said.

Meanwhile, hospitals are running out of space. In the emergency room at Mount Sinai in Queens, patients are on hospital beds in hallways.

There aren't enough beds for COVID-19 patients, and some are being sent to other hospitals in the network.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers

Free educational resources for parents and children

How you can help victims of coronavirus

Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates

Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynorwoodbronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carenurses
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Pandemic closed the athletic club, but members still charged
Mayor advises all New Yorkers to wear face coverings while outside
New guidelines for EMS in NYC show grim reality of COVID-19 crisis
NYPD reports 20% drop in crime during coronavirus emergency
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor advises all New Yorkers to wear face coverings while outside
NYC residents now urged to cover faces as cases hit nearly 50,000
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from jail due to COVID-19
Ali Wentworth describes her life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Chris Cuomo pops into governor's briefing to give update on health
Coronavirus fears spark record number background checks for guns
Show More
New York's decision to keep golf courses open draws criticism
Gravely sick growing as NY ventilator supply shrinks
NJ death toll surges to 537 with more than 25,000 cases
CT: A year's worth of unemployment claims in 2 weeks
'Troubling surge' in coronavirus cases on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News