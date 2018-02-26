HEALTH & FITNESS

Walgreens, Duane Reade partner with NYC Department of Health to provide flu shots

Nicholas Augustine
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Department of Health is teaming up with Walgreens to offer over 1,000 vouchers for flu shots at 11 Walgreens and Duane Reade pharmacies for people without insurance.

"Our surveillance has shown that influenza activity remains elevated throughout the city, and expanding access to this potentially life-saving vaccine is one more step we can take to ensure New Yorkers remain healthy," said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

The vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis and are subject to availability. The vouchers are available for New Yorkers ages 7 and older who do not have health insurance.

The move comes after four pediatric flu deaths in New York City this season.

"By providing access to flu shots at no cost for those who are eligible, we can help protect the health and wellbeing of our community members and prevent the further spread of influenza this season." said Tony Riso, regional healthcare director for Walgreens.

New Yorkers can also call 311 to find other locations to get vaccinated.

Below is the list of Walgreens and Duane Reade locations offering the voucher.

Bronx
Duane Reade: 58 E. Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10468-5441

Walgreens: 666 Courtlandt Ave., Frnt. 3, Bronx, NY 10451-5018

Walgreens: 3085 E. Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10461-5720

Brooklyn
Duane Reade: 724 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226-1404

Walgreens: 1366 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221-3615

Walgreens: 3000 Church Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226-4210

Manhattan

Duane Reade: 617 W. 181st St., Frnt. 5, New York, NY 10033-4937

Duane Reade: 568 W. 125th St., New York, NY 10027-3407

Queens
Duane Reade: 136-02 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing, NY 11354-5510

Walgreens: 159-34 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, NY 11432-6001

Staten Island
Duane Reade: 630 Forest Ave., Staten Island, NY 10310-2516.

