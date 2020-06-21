New York City phase two reopening, economic repercussions of COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6258718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Congressman Frank Pallone from New Jersey

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Monday marks a big day with outdoor dining, beauty salons, barbershops, and office buildings back in business as New York City enters phase two of reopening.ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses fears of a possible rise in COVID-19 cases as we return to the new normal.Since the start of the economic recession, 40 million Americans have lost their jobs since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Now many Americans are about to lose an extra $600 a week in stimulus income.Meanwhile, businesses, citizens, and the government worry about a resurgence of the coronavirus.Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Congressman Frank Pallone from New Jersey, will explain the devastating impacts the virus has had on the United States economy.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf, discuss President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the political rally in Tulsa, and the recent police killing of George Floyd.