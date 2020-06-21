reopen nyc

New York City phase two reopening, economic repercussions of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Monday marks a big day with outdoor dining, beauty salons, barbershops, and office buildings back in business as New York City enters phase two of reopening.

ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses fears of a possible rise in COVID-19 cases as we return to the new normal.
Segment 1 featured above

Since the start of the economic recession, 40 million Americans have lost their jobs since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now many Americans are about to lose an extra $600 a week in stimulus income.

Meanwhile, businesses, citizens, and the government worry about a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Congressman Frank Pallone from New Jersey, will explain the devastating impacts the virus has had on the United States economy.

Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf, discuss President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the political rally in Tulsa, and the recent police killing of George Floyd.

Segment 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Congressman Frank Pallone from New Jersey


Segment 3:
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: 15 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work
Suspension of alternate side parking regulations extended in NYC
Coronavirus linked to dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 pedestrians struck in 2-car crash in Manhattan
Rikers inmate caught after 2nd escape attempt in a week
NJ beer garden shut down after photo of packed crowds circulates
NYC Violent Spree: 22 people shot in 2-day span, NYPD reports
Coronavirus Updates: 15 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Show More
Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader
Early coronavirus tests were likely contaminated, HHS confirms
D.L. Hughley collapses on stage, tests positive for COVID-19
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
More TOP STORIES News