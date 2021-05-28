Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC school sports return to indoor competition

In April, so-called "high-risk" sports such as basketball, volleyball, and wrestling had been allowed to resume as some restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic were lifted, but were required to take place outside.
The Department of Education says that requirement has now been lifted because of the improved health situation in schools.
On Friday, the City announced that the in-school COVID-19 testing positivity rate (7-Day Rolling Average) was 0.13 percent.
The change is effective immediately and will notably affect the Donald J. Douglas Memorial Basketball Weekend Tip-Off tournament scheduled for this weekend that had been threatened by rain.
It will now be played indoors across the five boroughs.
Only players, coaches and essential personnel will be permitted and masks will be required.
