NYC Schools open today; SUNY students must 'exit test' before Thanksgiving break

"We've got a fight ahead to keep them open, but I'm not giving up and you shouldn't give up either," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Every day that we can keep our schools open is a blessing for our children and our families."
Mayor de Blasio says learning would go back to remote-only citywide if the positivity rate reaches 3%.
The mayor added he will be sticking with the three percent threshold in order for schools to remain open. Right now, the 7-day test average is at 2.77%.
"We said that to give people confidence that we will put health and safety first, and we have put health and safety first and we will put health and safety first," he said. "So we're sticking to that threshold, and I believe there's still a chance to fight back this disease and keep our schools open for a good while ahead."
If the city's seven-day average surpasses that threshold, de Blasio says there will be an "immediate effort to get schools back and get them back quickly."
He said schools will close at the 3% threshold, but said some schools could reopen quickly if they are proved to be safe under an increased testing program.
"If we surpass that (three percent) standard, and that is not a given, but if we do, then the conversation we are having with the state is how quickly we come back, and what it will take," de Blasio said. "The governor spoke about it this morning. We've been talking about additional testing measures, additional things we could do to come back quickly."
When asked to elaborate on that possibility, which would mirror the state's existing program for red zone schools to reopen with low positivity levels, the mayor said "that model could make a lot of sense" in New York City.
"We are obviously going to talk it through with the state," he said. "As the governor said, as I've said, we need to keep a bond of trust with parents, with educators, with staff. We are talking to all the stakeholders, but that is certainly one of the models that could work to say we will do additional requirements, school-by-school, as part of the pathway back."
Governor Andrew Cuomo has indicated he would like schools to stay open, citing low infection rates in schools and frequent testing.
Meantime at SUNY Purchase, they're now conducting what they're calling exit testing; every student has to test negative in order to go home to their families.
Students must test negative within 10 days of leaving campus for Thanksgiving break.
After the break, SUNY will shift to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume February 1 with no spring break.
And just up the road in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont is also urging students get tested before and after returning home, followed by a 14-day quarantine before mingling with their families.
"We can't enforce this, I'm going to have to depend upon your good judgment, your parents' good judgment, your family's good judgment that you follow the protocols, you follow the quarantine, you follow the testing. It's so important," Lamont said.
