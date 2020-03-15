Coronavirus Update: NYC shuts down public schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6016185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor de Blasio announced New York City public schools will be closed on Monday until at least Monday, April 20th.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor de Blasio announced New York City public schools will be closed on Monday until at least Monday, April 20th."It's going to be very difficult for a lot of families," he said.The mayor warned schools could be closed for the rest of the school year.Remote learning will begin on Monday, March 23.Earlier, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted "This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."The shutdown affects the city's nearly 1,900 public schools. Many private schools already have closed.The mayor also annonced 5 deaths in the city because of coronavirus and 329 confirmed cases.The city will also crackdown on bars and restaurants that go over mandatory 50% capacity."We can't afford those crowded spaces any longer," he said, adding further actions are being considered.The mayor also said he was ordering the end of elective surgeries"We've never been through anything like this," Mayor de Blasio said, calling on all New Yorkers to support each other.