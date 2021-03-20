coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown

Coronavirus update for NYC
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK CITY -- A group of New York City exotic dancing clubs sued New York state Thursday, saying it's not fair that they're being kept closed when everything from axe-throwing venues to bars with live music and casinos can open up.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court claimed that thousands of employees are forced out of work by the state's ban because of the coronavirus. Defendants included Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state's liquor licensing authority.

Exotic dancing clubs including "Starlet's," "Sugar Daddy's" and "Gallagher's 2000" in the borough of Queens asked the court to declare it a violation of the First and 14th Amendments to keep their clubs closed while letting other enclosed establishments open up.

The lawsuit comes as the state's widening of rules for bars and restaurants have led many to open this week.

It also was filed after similar clashes between establishments that allow nudity or dancing in other states. In December, a judge in California let two San Diego strip clubs make their own determinations about providing a safe environment for dancers and patrons during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the governor's office said the lawsuit attempts to undermine "science-based public health measures."

"While we are working to reopen as many facets of the economy as quickly and safely as possible, science, data, and common sense dictate that exotic dancing is not allowable at this time," spokesperson Jack Sterne said in a statement.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, maintains that four strip clubs in Queens have been ready to open with COVID-19 safety protocols since the early days of the pandemic.

They pledged to require masks and temperature checks for guests and employees, to keep everyone safely apart and to engage in frequent cleanings of all surfaces with ample supplies of disinfectant throughout the clubs.

Yet, the lawsuit said, Cuomo and the state have ordered restaurants and bars "with exotic dancing to remain closed while permitting night clubs, lounges, jazz dinner theaters, churches, axe throwing venues, billiards halls, event venues for weddings, casinos, restaurants and bars with live music and bowling alleys that pose similar or greater risks of COVID-19 transmission to reopen."

According to the lawsuit, at least 41 other states allow similar businesses to remain open.

New York State formally outlawed the operation of strip clubs during the pandemic in early July despite allowing live music indoors, the lawsuit said. It noted that other indoor establishments were also allowed to open at various times, including Saturday Night Live in October.

In recent weeks, Cuomo has announced that large establishments like Madison Square Garden can open and movie theaters were permitted to reopen earlier this month, along with businesses with recreational activities including darts, racket games and axe throwing.

Comedy clubs, nightclubs and Broadway theaters will open in April, the lawsuit noted.

MORE NEWS: Video shows gunman walk into 1 of 3 spas before deadly Atlanta shootings
EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Christine Sloan has the latest on the killings in Atlanta.





national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Skepticism about getting vaccine high among Republican men
More NYC students can opt into in-person learning
COVID Updates: Biden reaches goal of 100M vaccines in 100 days early
Neem in Riverdale celebrates Indian, Bangladeshi, and Guyanese cuisines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for 1st time at rally against governor
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'
Police release photo of car involved in hit-and-run death
Suspicious letters sent to NYC schools as 7th incident reported
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Show More
Video shows gunman walk into Atlanta spa before deadly shootings
New Yorkers come together, call for peace as Asian-American hate crimes soar
MTA bus driver gets in stand-off with other bus driver who refused to move
Rutgers wins for 1st time in NCAA tournament since 1983
2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume cruises in June
More TOP STORIES News