Coronavirus Update New York City: More NYC students can opt into in-person learning, de Blasio says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Following the CDC announcement that reduces guidance on distancing in elementary schools from six feet to three feet, New York City Mayor de Blasio says the city will announce a plan soon to allow more students to opt-in to in-person learning starting next week.

When New York City public schools reopened to elementary and middle school students parents had a limited window to opt in to in-person learning so each school would know how many students were interested.

Mayor de Blasio announces new opt-in period for NYC public schools



"Today I'm announcing there will be a new opt-in period for our public schools," de Blasio said.

The first opt-in period will be for parents of preschool and elementary students and will start next week.

"The guidance from CDC treats the younger grades differently than the older grades so we are confident that we will be able to in the month of April bring back younger students through an opt-in," de Blasio said.

As for middle school and high school students, the mayor said "there are a lot of questions."

Parents of those students will also be asked if they would like to opt in, so the city knows how many students in those grades would be interested, but it is unclear when they will actually be able to return to classes.

"I am excited by this news," Chancellor Meisha Porter said.

