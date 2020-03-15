Coronavirus Update: NYC to close schools this week, Cuomo says

Cuomo tweeted "This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
NYC must have a plan in place in the next 24 hours for childcare for essential workers and a plan to make sure kids will continue to get the meals they need.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 15, 2020
NYC schools will close early this week.
This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of #COVID19.
"I don't think we should close the New York City schools until we have handled these two issues, child care and food," he said at an early news conference. "I think they could be handled expeditiously and I'm calling on the relevant people who can design it and agree to it - they can do it very quickly.... It should not take them 24 hours to figure out this plan.
Several leaders spoke out over Sunday, calling for all non-essential services in New York City to be shut down.
NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said we must be bold and we must also be prepared.
"We are in a state of emergency and we must move quickly to mitigate the impact of coronavirus/COVID-19 on our city. All non-essential services must be closed, including bars and restaurants. We should keep essentials like grocery stores, bodegas, pharmacies, and banks open. And restaurants that can make deliveries should be able to stay open to provide delivery service for New Yorkers.
We also need to keep cash in businesses' hands. The State, federal government, and private actors need to step up to help. The government should explore how to make sure that large corporations are taking on some of the burden. We're all in this together.
We must take care of all workers. Paid sick leave and unemployment might not be enough. There are going to be lots of new needs the City has during this crisis. Bar workers, independent contractors, domestic workers, gig economy employees, and other types of workers who don't have solid benefits and who are going to be impacted the most during this time need cash. Government needs to step in and make this happen.
We need to be doing much more to help vulnerable New Yorkers, including the homeless and those with serious health needs. Homeless shelters, supportive housing, and nursing homes are essential services and should not be closed. Provisions need to be made to provide them support.
As I have said before, schools should close. We must come up with a plan for all students, including those who rely on school for food and medical support.
Perhaps most importantly, we need to support our healthcare workers, including by providing childcare so they can continue to work during this state of emergency.
Last but certainly not least, we as New Yorkers need to come together for the common good. Let's take care of each other and remember to safely help our neighbors, family, and friends who need support. We need to do this, or we'll do it later after the damage is much worse.
This is a difficult time and the only way we'll get through it is together."
His statement came shortly after City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer called for a city shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stringer said we need more aggressive social distancing and released the following statement:
"That is why today, out of an abundance of caution, I am calling for a city shutdown. Only essential services should remain open-not bars, restaurants, or movie theaters.
And I am again calling for New York City schools to be shut down. We cannot go on with business as usual. This is about all of us. This is about protecting our most vulnerable. Lives are at stake and there's no time to waste. We have to flatten the curve.
As Comptroller and as a public school parent, I am painfully aware of the consequences these actions will have: on families who depend on schools for critical services and on the livelihoods of New Yorkers. But the consequences of not acting will be even more devastating.
We need flexible working arrangements for all workers, innovative food distribution plans, support for families with older relatives, child care for essential service workers, access to counseling, and resources for households without internet access. And we need to act now."
The New York City Council has suspended hearings and closed its office as a precaution.
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee spoke out Sunday, calling for families to keep children home from NYC public schools.
