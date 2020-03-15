Coronavirus Update: NYC to close schools this week, Cuomo says

NYC must have a plan in place in the next 24 hours for childcare for essential workers and a plan to make sure kids will continue to get the meals they need.



NYC schools will close early this week.



This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of #COVID19. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 15, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that New York City schools will close early this week, once daycare and food issues are addressed. Mayor de Blasio planned an announcement this hour.Cuomo tweeted "This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.""I don't think we should close the New York City schools until we have handled these two issues, child care and food," he said at an early news conference. "I think they could be handled expeditiously and I'm calling on the relevant people who can design it and agree to it - they can do it very quickly.... It should not take them 24 hours to figure out this plan.***BREAKING NEWS - EARLIER STORY BELOW****Several leaders spoke out over Sunday, calling for all non-essential services in New York City to be shut down.NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said we must be bold and we must also be prepared.His statement came shortly after City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer called for a city shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Stringer said we need more aggressive social distancing and released the following statement:The New York City Council has suspended hearings and closed its office as a precaution.Acting Borough President Sharon Lee spoke out Sunday, calling for families to keep children home from NYC public schools.