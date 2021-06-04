New York City to continue mask mandate in schools as state plans to drop requirement

New York has informed the CDC that on Monday, the state intends to allow school districts to waive the mask mandate for students outside the building unless the CDC advises the state before Monday of contrary data or science.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his intentions to waive mask mandates for students in a letter to the director of the CDC.
The state Department of Health will align its mask guidance for schools and camps moving forward, including the encouragement -- but not requirement -- of mask wearing for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Masks will not be required for those fully vaccinated, both indoors and outdoors, though schools and camps are free to implement stricter standards.
"Today's lifting of the mask mandate in schools will finally put decision in the hands of the educators and parents who know their children and particular circumstances best," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "I've been pushing for this change and I am excited that our protocols are moving to match the tremendous progress we have made."
The changes are expected to be formally announced as early as Monday.
