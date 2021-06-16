coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC to hold vaccination contest for $2,500 prizes in July

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: Mayor de Blasio on $2,500 vaccine incentive

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday residents who get vaccinated at New York City-run sites now have the chance to win $2,500.

The contest includes 10 money prizes given out each week through the month of July.

"This is a real opportunity after everything everyone has been through," de Blasio said. "I think the vast majority of New Yorkers could really use $2,500 right now. Make a big difference in your lives."

The mayor says for those who have not been vaccinated, all they have to do is make the appointment to qualify.

"If you get vaccinated at any city-run site, you get to enter with the chance to win this city-run prize," he said.

The money prizes aren't the only vaccine incentives happening in New York City.

In May, de Blasio offered a slew of incentives to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, including tickets to NYC Aquarium, NY Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Bronx Zoo, Citi Bike membership (free for 2 weeks), Public Theater Membership, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, New York City Football Club and NYC Ferry.

RELATED | 'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor New York City's frontline workers

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the announcement of "The Hometown Heroes Parade" in New York City.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: US daily deaths under 300 for 1st time in over a year
NYC ready to move homeless out of hotels, back to shelters: Mayor
Yankee Stadium to resume 100% capacity on Friday
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for nearly 10% of US cases
TOP STORIES
Suspect fatally shot by agents during kidnapping investigation in NJ
NYC ready to move homeless out of hotels, back to shelters: Mayor
Violent, multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in NJ
What to buy and what to skip on Amazon Prime Day
COVID Updates: US daily deaths under 300 for 1st time in over a year
80-year-old rescued, 3 hurt as flames shoot from NYC apartment building
NYC renames parks to honor Black American experience
Show More
LIVE: Putin addresses Russia after hours of talks with Biden
MacKenzie Scott's $2.7B donation: At least 8 NY area recipients
AccuWeather: Dry delight
Man wanted for brutally beating man in head with cobblestone
NYC mayor's race: Yang touts endorsement; Adams to debut new ad
More TOP STORIES News