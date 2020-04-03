Coronavirus News: NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- COVID-19 testing will be rolled out for all health care workers at city-run hospitals in New York City.A lack of testing has been a big concern for front line nurses and doctors, worried they could have the virus or spread it to other at-risk patients.NYC Health + Hospitals will begin rolling out free testing to workers in phases over the next four weeks."We are committed to the health and wellness of our heroic workforce during this unprecedented crisis and we will leave no stone unturned to protect their safety and the safety of our patients," said Machelle Allen, MD, NYC Health + Hospitals Chief Medical Officer.The test will first provided by appointment at any of the hospital system's eleven hospitals and seven health centers. The test results are expect to return within two days.Here are the phases of testing:April 1 -Testing begins for employees who are symptomatic and are home in isolation.April 8 - Testing opens for employees who have no symptoms and are providing direct care to COVID-19 patients.April 15 - Testing opens for employees who have no symptoms and have family members at home who have tested positive to COVID-19.April 22 - Testing opens for ALL employees.