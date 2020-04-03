coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19

A medical worker prepares to reenter a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- COVID-19 testing will be rolled out for all health care workers at city-run hospitals in New York City.

A lack of testing has been a big concern for front line nurses and doctors, worried they could have the virus or spread it to other at-risk patients.

NYC Health + Hospitals will begin rolling out free testing to workers in phases over the next four weeks.

"We are committed to the health and wellness of our heroic workforce during this unprecedented crisis and we will leave no stone unturned to protect their safety and the safety of our patients," said Machelle Allen, MD, NYC Health + Hospitals Chief Medical Officer.

The test will first provided by appointment at any of the hospital system's eleven hospitals and seven health centers. The test results are expect to return within two days.

Here are the phases of testing:
April 1 -Testing begins for employees who are symptomatic and are home in isolation.
April 8 - Testing opens for employees who have no symptoms and are providing direct care to COVID-19 patients.
April 15 - Testing opens for employees who have no symptoms and have family members at home who have tested positive to COVID-19.
April 22 - Testing opens for ALL employees.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirus7 on your side investigationhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testinghospitalnursesnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
'We are running out of time,' Mayor de Blasio warns
Empty Comfort: 1,000 bed Navy hospital ship treating few patients
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update as NY ventilator supply shrinks
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
'We are running out of time,' Mayor de Blasio warns
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
Teacher in Brooklyn is 1st NYC teacher to die of COVID-19
Show More
Rockland County Executive Ed Day wants containment zone
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
Empty Comfort: 1,000 bed Navy hospital ship treating few patients
Sick, quarantined MTA workers lead to packed subway trains
More TOP STORIES News