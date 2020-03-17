Coronavirus Update: NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities

Mayor de Blasio said the city will fortify 1,000-plus community health providers by restoring access to primary care and focus on high-risk patients and increase staffing.
"Community clinics, think about what they mean to so many people," de Blasio said. "There's a place that people turn to healthcare who don't have a lot of options. They are a place for folks who don't have a lot of resources, aren't sure where else to turn, don't have a long-term relationship with a private doctor. The community clinics are the place they can depend on."
The mayor also touched on creating two new positions in New York City's Department of Small Business Services to help the financial struggle of small businesses.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations are down from 69 to 55 and the percentage of people testing positive citywide is down 13 percent from 17 percent since May 8.
MAY 11, 2020
Strengthening community healthcare providers
De Blasio said the city will fortify 1,000-plus community health providers serving NYC's hardest hit neighborhoods across all five boroughs. De Blasio said the city is working to:
- Supply clinics in these areas with PPE to restore essential primary care (120,000 surgical masks per week and 115,000 gloves per week)
- Provide access to hundreds of volunteers through the medical Reserve Corps to help providers serve high-risks patients.
- Expand tele-health services at 150 community providers, host weekly webinars
- Partner with providers to expand and implement test and trace, enlist more to refer patients to isolation hotels
- Help providers access federal COVID-19 funding, maximize reimbursement
Saving small businesses
De Blasio announced he's created a new position and naming Greg Bishop as Senior Advisor for Small Business COVID-19 Recovery. Bishop is in charge with finding whole new sources of capital for small businesses. De Blasio also named Jonnel Doris as commissioner of small business services.
