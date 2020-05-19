Coronavirus Update: NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers

School Chancellor Richard Carranza said that the summer school program is for kids with disabilities with 12-month learning plans for all grade levels, students in grades 3-8, and grades 9-12 that need to meet requirements to move up to the next grade or if it is recommended by the teacher.
De Blasio said 270 NYC employees have been killed by the coronavirus, and that the city will support the line-of-duty death benefits for survivors of municipal employees who have died of COVID-19 and will advance state legislation to make it a reality.
"Today is a mixed bag," the mayor said of the city's three indicators. People admitted to the hospital went up, ICU patients also increased, but the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 has moved into the single digits at 9%.
MAY 19, 2020
Cleaning the subway with UV technology
Starting in subways the MTA is testing 230 miniature, portable UV lamps provided by PURO Lighting, a start-up. They cost $1 million.
Summer learning for NYC students
The mayor and schools chancellor unveiled the summer learning plan for NYC students. It will take place during the following weeks:
July 1-August 13 for Students with disabilities
July 13-August 18 for Grades 3-8
July 13-August 21 for Grades 9-12
Summer activities
The mayor said that the city would have the following summer activities for kids and teens:
Virtual clubs
Virtual field trips and tours
Educational TV and radio programming
Academic prep and acceleration
Blood Donations
Blood donations are needed in New York City. Many organizations that normally do blood donation drives are not operating normally due to coronavirus, creating a shortage. To make a donation visit nybc.org or (800) 933-2566.
MAY 18, 2020
NYC's ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters shows stark disparities
The coronavirus has cut an unequal path of grief through New York City, hitting hardest in a ring of predominantly poorer, nonwhite neighborhoods a long subway and bus ride from Manhattan, according to data released by the city Monday. The new accounting of fatalities by neighborhood revealed that the ZIP code with more deaths per capita than any other place in New York is the one that contains Starrett City, a huge complex of apartment towers in Brooklyn that is the largest federally subsidized housing development in the country.
Staten Island hospital marks 1st day of 0 COVID-19 admissions
A hospital on Staten Island marked its first day of zero coronavirus admissions in two months with new entrance procedures. Staten Island University Hospital announced Monday it did not admit any COVID-19 patients in 24 hours.
MTA helps distribute COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes
The MTA helped distribute more than 47,000 COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes across the five boroughs on Monday.
NYC health commissioner apologizes to NYPD over 'heated exchange'
The New York City Health Commissioner issued an apology Monday over a "heated exchange" with an NYPD top cop. The exchange took place in March when NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan requested half a million surgical masks for officers as the city was working to distribute health supplies to health care workers.
Brooklyn yeshiva ordered to shut down
Police shut down a yeshiva in Brooklyn on Monday after they say there were classes being held with as many as 60 children inside. When officers arrived at the location on 841 Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, they instructed the man operating the school to close.
NYPD sick report
On Monday, 1,035 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 2.9% of the Department's uniformed workforce. That is down from a high of 19.8%. To date, 5,650 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Monday, 5,458 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 112 uniformed members plus 38 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus.
Sylvia's helping Harlem community by providing meals for those in need
The legendary soul food restaurant historically held Sunday gospel brunch but has now started Sunday supper, providing meals for anyone in need.
Mural tributes health care workers
A Manhattan artist is bringing love and light to the grounds of New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center with a mural that pays tribute to health care workers.
No new DOE deaths
The NYC Department of Education was grateful to announce no reported COVID-related deaths of DOE employees between May 9 and May 15.
Wearable sensor could help safeguard against COVID-19, get people back to work
Experts agree one of the best ways to stay safe during the pandemic is to continue practicing social distancing, but sometimes it is hard to know if you are 6 feet away from someone else -- but that's where high tech can help.
What will returning to work look like during the COVID-19 pandemic? It's something everyone is trying to picture as more businesses start opening up.
Phased reopening could begin in June
New York City is not ready yet, but Mayor Bill de Blasio is optimistic that a phased reopening could begin in the first half of June.
Some NYC beach restrictions eased
On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio detailed his expectations for city beaches as some restrictions are eased amid increased COVID-19 testing.
Alternate Side Parking
Alternate Side Parking resumes this week with the exception of Thursday due to Ascension Day. Alternate Side Parking will again be suspended next week.
Made in NYC test kits
Mayor Bill de Blasio said as of Monday, H+H testing sites will be using "Made in NYC" testing kits, and will have 60,000 test kits created per week by June 1.
The Economic Development Corporation oversaw the development of the test kits. Print Parts made the swabs, Albert Einstein College made the transport mediums, and Collab in Brooklyn provided the design.
Antibody Testing
Testing begins for 140,000 first responders and health care workers in NYC. To get tested, you can visit FirstSeroSurveyNYC.com or text NYC to 78378.
MAY 17, 2020
Not-for-profit gives away supplies outside NYC soup kitchen
A not-for-profit organization is giving away clothing and supplies in conjunction with a church in Manhattan which hosts a weekly Sunday soup kitchen. Sidewalk Samaritan handed out shoes, socks, shirts, toiletry kits and even jackets, sleeping bags and beverages which were donated by other organizations.
NYC reaches COVID testing goal; 1,000 tracers by end of month
New York City reached it's goal of 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day a week early and is on track to have 1,000 tracers in the field by the end of May, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.
NYC partners with CityMD to provide diagnostic testing for 123 sites across all five boroughs. The new testing is said to produce 6,000 diagnostic tests daily, seven days per week. Walk-ins are welcome and there's no cost for the uninsured.
New MTA app for essential workers
The MTA announced the launching of the "Essential Connector" app to help essential workers plan their alternative travel to or from work during the overnight subway closure from 1 to 5 a.m. Essential workers can use the new app to navigate and take advantage of the MTA's dramatically enhanced bus service schedule - a 76% increase in overnight trips and 150% boost in the operational fleet - or book an eligible for-hire-vehicle where bus service is not workable at no cost.
NYC beaches update
NYC beaches will not be open for Memorial Day, Mayor de Blasio announced. He said "it's not the right thing to do." de Blasio said the beaches might open at some point during the summer, but conditions are not right yet.
TD 5 Boro Bike Tour Cancelled
Bike New York announced the cancellation of this year's TD Five Boro Bike Tour due to the impacts of COVID-19.
MAY 16, 2020
Brooklyn soundstage provides space to charity fighting hunger
A soundstage in Brooklyn is now serving as a staging area for food preparations. "Broadway Stages" is letting the "Campaign Against Hunger" use a warehouse in Canarsie that would otherwise be dark.
New York City experiencing blood shortage
New York City is running out of blood. Before the pandemic, blood drives at businesses, churches and other sites were the biggest source of donated blood in the New York area. Now, blood drives have almost completely stopped.
Dozens of dinners distributed in Bronx food drive
A food bank distribution was held to help the hungry Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.
Barclays Center hosts pop-up food bank
Barclays Center became a pop-up food bank again in Brooklyn. A line formed around the arena Friday afternoon as people sought out meat, dairy and a variety of produce.
Ferry service changes coming Monday
Service and scheduling changes are coming to New York City's ferry systems. Due to low ridership, weekday and weekend service will end at 9 p.m. Routes on the Lower East Side, South Brooklyn and Soundview in the Bronx will also be reconfigured.
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
A tourist from New York City was arrested for allegedly violating Hawaii's traveler quarantine after he posted on Instagram photos of himself sunbathing and carrying a surfboard, state officials said.
Queens community helps Muslims observing Ramadan
An interfaith event highlighted the importance of community during the pandemic. The Jackson Heights Community Church served more than 100 Iftar meals to Muslim community members.
Iftar is the traditional meal of breaking fast observed by Muslims after sundown during Ramadan.
Push to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
New York City launched its new effort Saturday to limit crowding in parks and other areas where people gather. The city is deploying 2,260 Social Distancing Ambassadors and Supervisors to help set parameters and provide guidance.
MAY 15, 2020
Girl recovers from inflammatory syndrome
Chavely Rodriguez says it became a terrifying situation for her and her 3-year-old daughter Alany. She was admitted and treated at Hackensack University Medical Center after developing symptoms of the mystery syndrome due to COVID-19.
Limiting Park Access
With nice weather in the forecast, New York City is taking precautions to limit crowding in parks and other areas where people might gather. The NYPD will limit access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park, Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46 this weekend.
COVID-19 Heat Wave Plan
Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the city's COVID-19 Heat Wave Plan. It has three goals:
- Keep vulnerable New Yorkers cool and safe at home
- Give New Yorkers safe positive cooling options
- Prevent power outages and be able to respond to the quickly
Under the new plan, $55 million will be used to purchase more than 74,000 air conditioners. 22,000 will go to NYCHA residents and installations start next week. $20 million in funding comes from NYSERDA. Eligible New Yorkers will be identified by NYCHA, DFTA, HRA, and HPD. The city also wants to offer a subsidy on summer utility bills and use some potential federal stimulus funding. Cooling centers will be available, but will maintain social distancing.
Free pet food available through ASPCA
The ASPCA is launching free pet food distribution centers in New York City and across the U.S. Locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx are offering free dog and cat food and supplies for struggling pet owners.
MAY 14, 2020
Legendary pizzeria reopens, struggles to stay open again
There has been some discussion from city officials and city council to allow restaurants and bars to expand onto the sidewalk and into public spaces. On Bleecker Street, there's not a lot of space to do that - so the idea is to transform the streets into a dining space.
Behind-the-scenes look at MTA bus drivers during COVID-19 pandemic
In an Eyewitness News exclusive, we're getting an in-depth look at the pivotal role city bus drivers play in getting essential workers on the front lines during the pandemic.
Church in Queens hit especially hard by COVID-19 finds way to give back
A local church has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped its members and leaders from giving back to the community.
At St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Queens, there is little that the congregation can do for the families of so many in the immigrant community who have died. There is a list of about 60 members who have died, but it is estimated there are dozens more.
Knicks' Taj Gibson distributes meals at NYCHA complex where he grew up
New York Knick Taj Gibson has a special connection with the Ingersoll Houses - he was raised there. This time he is back to salute all the NYCHA employees and police.
NYPD deaths
The NYPD announced the death of School Safety Agent Melvin Rascoe, who battled the disease for almost a month and a half. Melvin served with the NYPD for nearly 15 years and kept thousands of students in Queens safe.
In a stark reminder that #COVID is not yet behind us, today we lost School Safety Agent Melvin Rascoe, who served with the NYPD for nearly 15 yrs, keeping thousands of students in Queens safe. Our prayers, today & every day, are with his family, friends, & coworkers.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/pIZmtTb3m2— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 14, 2020
NYPD sick report
On Thursday, 1,176 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 3.3% of the Department's uniformed workforce. That is down from a high of 19.8%. To date, 5,515 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 5,265 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 155 uniformed members plus 53 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus
Disney's 'Frozen' will not reopen on Broadway after COVID-19
The big budget musical "Frozen" will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million, and even $2 million a week.
Hundreds line up for food in Corona, Queens
Hundreds of people lined up for hours in Queens for free bags of food. Lines stretched for five blocks outside the Elmcor Food Pantry in Corona. The largely immigrant community is struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.
Opera singer giving nightly sidewalk concerts in Brooklyn
Concerts and shows may be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but music is alive and well. Every night on Hicks Street in Brooklyn Heights, just before the front line workers are applauded at 7 p.m., there's an intimate opera performance by a longtime resident and teacher.
Peter Kendall Clark performs solo sometimes, other times with a friend, always perched on the ledge of Mansion House.
Mom arrested after subway confrontation with NYPD over mask
A video posted on social media showing the NYPD arresting a 22-year-old mother with a child during a confrontation over wearing a mask is sparking calls for procedural changes in social distancing enforcement. The incident happened just before noon Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station, where police officers handing out masks encountered Kaleemah Rozier, who they say had a mask around her neck and immediately became belligerent when asked to put it on.
Expanding Testing in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is expanding its testing efforts. The city now recommends residents get tested if:
- You have COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of age, chronic conditions, or occupation
- Come in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, regardless of symptoms
- Work in a congregate residential setting (nursing home, shelter, or adult care facility), regardless of symptoms
You can visit nyc.gov/covidtest to find a community testing center near you.
MAY 13, 2020
NYC tour guides offer glimpse into future post-COVID-19
As we dig deep into how to rebuild our economy after the coronavirus, New York City tour guides offer a glimpse into the future, from those who know the past.
