Coronavirus Updates: NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2

Meanwhile, Long Island officially entered Phase 2 of reopening, while LaGuardia Airport is set to reopen Terminal B on Saturday after a massive renovation.
NEW YORK CITY
Officials announced Wednesday that the renovation of LaGuardia Airport is taking a big step forward, with the main entrance to the newly renovated Terminal B set to open on Saturday.
- Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday he wants residents to continue to test, trace, and take care.
- New York City is now providing testing kits to hospitals throughout the city.
- The city remained below the required thresholds for hospitalizations, ICU patients, and the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 (3%).
LONG ISLAND
Phase 2 reopening began Wednesday, meaning outdoor dining and some retail stores are back open for the first time in weeks in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Additionally, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said public pools will reopen to residents only on July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.
NEW YORK
Daily testing results are now the most important metric to keep an eye on as New York State continues to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The positive test rate across New York City was 1.5% on Tuesday, in Hudson Valley it was 1.2% and on Long Island it was 0.9%. Cuomo said the state is conducting about 50,000 tests for the coronavirus every day. Meanwhile, Long Island officially entered Phase 2 of its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, meaning outdoor dining and some in-store retail stores are back in business for the first time in weeks.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday talked about the importance of the state hiring more contact tracers. He said with no vaccine and therapeutics the only real protections against COVID-19 are social distancing, testing, and contact tracing. The state expects to have 4,000 contact tracers in place by August. There were 611 new positive cases for a total of 165,346. The RT is at 0.64, Governor Murphy noted it was amongst the lowest in the nation. 74 more people died from coronavirus for a total of 12,377.
- Large gatherings of 250 people are anticipated being permitted on June 22.
- Large gatherings of 500 are anticipated being allowed on July 3.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont has released phase 2 pandemic lockdown reopening guidelines for Connecticut businesses. The guidelines stress social distancing, limited capacity, face mask requirements and sanitation. People are advised to stay home if they're 65 or older or have health conditions making them more vulnerable to coronavirus complications. Prior to the June 17 reopening, businesses must prepare a detailed plan and employee training program and appoint staff to enforce rules. Restaurants, gyms, theaters and bowling alleys will have a maximum capacity of 50% of normal. Lamont announced that Connecticut reported 16 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 4,071.
Getting back to work is one of the main focuses as the New York City area begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. But 7 On Your Side Investigates found it could take some industries longer than others to bounce back.
