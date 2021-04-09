Coronavirus Update New York City: Coney Island's Luna Park welcomes back visitors - with restrictions

Mayor Bill de Blasio will be on hand around 11 a.m. to cut the ribbon on Luna Park at Coney Island.
After being shut down all of last season, the iconic park will welcome back thrill-seekers.
World-famous rides like the Cyclone and the Wonder Wheel are back, along with some new attractions.
If you want to come, you're going to have to make a reservation online.
For now, attendance is limited to just 33% of capacity.
"There's a lot of pent-up demand," said one resident. "People want to get out."
"It's a lot of fun, once the weather changes and the fireworks start, which hopefully they will this year," said another.
"A lot of positive energy," said Alessandro Zamperla President and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. "Just ready to open the gates and welcome the laughter and the smiles."
Starting today the park is open weekends until Memorial Day.
Then it will be open seven days a week all summer long at 50% capacity.
The park has hired 300 employees and will increase that up to 1,200 by early summer.
Masks must be worn at all times, and the main entrance has changed so park staff can monitor the number of guests coming and going.
And you can't just walk around anymore. You'll have to have a wristband, which you can obtain through an online reservation.
To kick off the festivities at Luna Park, the traditional egg cream christening of the Coney Island Cyclone will begin at 11 a.m. Friday,
The first ride on the Cyclone is being reserved for local hospital workers, and the park is also giving 500 frontline heroes free admission for the day.
Luna Park is also introducing six new attractions for children, ranging from swings and coasters to racing games. The new rides include Circus Candy, Fire Patrol, Rainbowheel, AeroMax, Grand Prix, and Mini Mouse.
