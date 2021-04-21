Coronavirus NY: New Yorkers over 60 to get walk-in vaccinations at state-run sites

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10533548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anderson Pierre-Louis, Dexter Edwards, and Giovanni Kruythoff helped save a man's life at a subway station in Manhattan.

NEW YORK -- Walk-in COVID-19 shots will be available to anyone over 60 at mass vaccination sites run by New York state starting Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday."You can just walk into any of the mass vaccinations sites across the state, and walk in, and they will give you the vaccine," Cuomo said during a virtual briefing in Yonkers. "You don't have to go onto the internet, you don't have to make a phone call, you don't have to do anything. Just show up at the vaccination site if you're 60-plus, and they will give you the vaccine."The new policy is a change from previous appointment-only rules for everyone that often involved hours scouring different websites for available slots.People over 50 have been eligible for walk-in vaccinations at dozens of New York City-run sites since last Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that walk-in vaccine availability would be expanded in the coming days."What could be easier than just walking in and getting the shot?" de Blasio asked.About 44% of New York state residents have received as least one vaccine dose since the immunization effort began.The 16 mass vaccination sites accepting walk-ins are:Washington Avenue Armory195 Washington AvenueAlbany, NYCrossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level1 Crossgates Mall RdAlbany NYNew York State Fair Site581 State Fair BlvdSyracuse, NYRochester Dome Arena2695 East Henrietta RoadHenrietta NYFormer Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot1345 St. Paul StreetRochester, NYNew York National Guard Amory2 Quincy PlaceYonkers, NYSUNY Old WestburyClark Center - Gate CStore Hill Road and Cherry RoadOld Westbury, NYSuffolk CCC - BrentwoodSuffolk Federal Credit Union Arena1001 Crooked Hill RoadBrentwood, NYSUNY Polytechnic InstituteWildcat Field House880 Wildcat DriveUtica NY 13502Javits Center429 11th AveNew York, NYYankee Stadium1 E 161 StThe Bronx, NYYork College160-2 Liberty AvenueJamaica, NY 11451Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building231 Crown StreetBrooklyn, NY 11225Aqueduct Race Track - Racing Hall110-00 Rockaway BoulevardSouth Ozone Park, NYSUNY Binghamton10 Gannett DriveJohnson City, NYDelavan Grider Community Center877 East Delavan AvenueBuffalo, NY