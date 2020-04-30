Coronavirus News: NYPD breaks up large gatherings in Brooklyn in violation of social distancing

In Borough Park, there was a clash between the NYPD and 150 residents at a funeral.
Police say a 17-year-old boy, the grandson of the deceased, pushed an NYPD chief.
That teen was taken into custody and issued a summons for disorderly conduct.
On Kent Street, a man was seen taking chains off the front doors of a synagogue after cops arrived around 9:30 a.m.
While the synagogue looked closed on the outside, the main room inside was filled with men sitting too close.
Many of them fled when police arrived after responding to a 311 call about a lack of social distancing.
Over in Williamsburg on Wallabout Street, garbage bags could be seen taped over windows and front doors were chained.
But again, inside when cops arrived, children were using a side door.
Police found two rooms filled with at least 160 people.
Also in Williamsburg, a toy store had a sign that said 'closed' but another sign that asked customers to social distance.
An apparent store employee was seen opening and closing the door for customers flowing out with merchandise.
While the NYPD has chosen engagement over enforcement, officials indicated on Wednesday that everyone in New York City should know what's going on at this point.
This comes on the heels of an incident Tuesday night in Williamsburg, in which hundreds of people jammed together in the streets during a funeral for a prominent rabbi.
Mayor Bill de Blasio described the chaotic scene as absolutely unacceptable.
The mayor said this would not be tolerated and that the time for warnings has passed.
Since that Tuesday night funeral, 12 summonses have been issued by the 90th precinct in Williamsburg, and 28 summonses have been issued throughout the rest of the city.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address