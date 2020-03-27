Coronavirus News: NYPD Deputy Commissioner hospitalized with symptoms consistent with coronavirus

According to the source, Miller has been tested for coronavirus but the results are not back.
Miller is Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence and a former ABC News correspondent.
If Miller tests positive, he would become the third NYPD chief to test positive for COVID-19.
Both NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre and NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Employee Relations Robert Ganley are recovering after testing positive for the virus.
In addition to Miller, a source with knowledge says close to two dozen members of the Joint Terrorism Taskforce are out sick, due to either confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19.
According to the source, some of those members are already mostly recovered and will be back to work soon.
