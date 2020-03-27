coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD Deputy Commissioner hospitalized with symptoms consistent with coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Deputy New York City Police Commissioner John Miller has been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, a source told ABC News.

According to the source, Miller has been tested for coronavirus but the results are not back.

Miller is Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence and a former ABC News correspondent.

If Miller tests positive, he would become the third NYPD chief to test positive for COVID-19.

Both NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre and NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Employee Relations Robert Ganley are recovering after testing positive for the virus.

In addition to Miller, a source with knowledge says close to two dozen members of the Joint Terrorism Taskforce are out sick, due to either confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19.

According to the source, some of those members are already mostly recovered and will be back to work soon.

More TOP STORIES News