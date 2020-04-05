coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD keeping tabs on businesses obeying stay-at-home orders

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD tweeted Saturday about its efforts to enforce stay-at-home orders.

The department says officers are visiting places like restaurants, bars and supermarkets.

Thus far, the majority of the public places are closed and the rest are obeying guidelines for staying open.

Officers stopped in on more than 3,000 personal care facilities like salons where they arrested two people and wrote 17 summonses.



