Coronavirus News: NYPD patrolling parks, streets to slow spread of COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has begun patrolling New York City parks and streets to ensure residents are practicing appropriate social distancing to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.They are also taking aim at playgrounds to make sure there are no gatherings or large groups.A sunny morning in Brooklyn lured people to Prospect Park Tueaday, and on nicer days, many are treating remote employment like a little bit of a vacation.But keep your distance, because the city is watching."Our men and women of the NYPD will be out there spreading the message, telling people break it up if they have to break it up, move along," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.Extra officers are on patrol to monitor the parks and other public spaces, and the city says right now it's more of education than enforcement.They are reminding people to stay at least 6 feet apart, and if you live under the same roof, it's fine to take family walks. But parties or playtime with big groups is not."I'm a guy who loves sports, but we're not, unfortunately, even be able to allow team sports," de Blasio said. "We have to keep people separated."Exercising alone is encouraged.On Monday, the NYPD found general compliance with stay-at-home and social distancing policies.--NYPD officers visited 1,275 Supermarkets/Pharmacies and issued three verbal warnings for crowd conditions in Patrol Borough Queens North.--NYPD officers visited 5,143 bars and restaurants of which 3,817 were closed. Three warnings were issued in Patrol Borough Brooklyn North.-NYPD officers visited 573 Public Places of which 217 were closed. Four verbal warnings were issued in Patrol Borough Queens North (3) and Patrol Borough Brooklyn North (1).-NYPD Officers visited 1,236 personal care facilities of which 1,177 closed. Fifty-nine warnings were issued citywide.