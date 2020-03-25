coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD sends message to NYC: Stay home for us

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some of New York's Finest have a message for New Yorkers: Stay home.

Members of the NYPD's 20th Precinct on the Upper West Side posted a message on social media of officers holding signs that say, "We Stay At Work For You. Please Stay At Home For Us."

The tweet responds to a similar post from Mt. Sinai health care workers holding the same signs.

Thank you to all the first responders and health care workers working hard to keep NYC safe.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthnypdfdnycoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkfirefighterspolicecovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Staying mentally strong while quarantined
COVID-19 testing sites in need of critical equipment to operate
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video: NBA player begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma
East End leaders to NYC residents: Do not come here
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
Show More
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
Connecticut COVID-19 cases spike to 875, 19 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites in need of critical equipment to operate
Dozens more NYPD, FDNY members are sick with coronavirus
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
More TOP STORIES News