Coronavirus News: NYPD sends message to NYC: Stay home for us

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some of New York's Finest have a message for New Yorkers: Stay home.Members of the NYPD's 20th Precinct on the Upper West Side posted a message on social media of officers holding signs that say, "We Stay At Work For You. Please Stay At Home For Us."The tweet responds to a similar post from Mt. Sinai health care workers holding the same signs.Thank you to all the first responders and health care workers working hard to keep NYC safe.