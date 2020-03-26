coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NYU med students to graduate early to help fight COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York University is allowing medical students who have met all their requirements to graduate early and get to work fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

For soon-to-be Dr. Gaby Mayer, there really was no choice and she went into this profession to help others.

She went to NYU'S Grossman Medical School, but her last year was cut short when students were sent home because of the coronavirus.

But many had completed their studies and were just waiting for graduation.

So seeing the growing need, some students volunteered to help.

That's when administrators at the school petitioned the state to allow 69 students who had all completed their training to become doctors a few months early.

The almost-doctors will be approved by the state and jump in to help over the next couple of weeks.

