Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in New Jersey

Several employees of an Amazon warehouse in Mercer County have been sickened due to fumes, authorities say.Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the fulfillment center located at 50 New Canton Way in Robbinsville.Roughly 20 workers were taken to hospitals for treatment, while many others were being treated on scene.None of the injuries was considered serious, with most people reporting difficulty breathing and/or burning in the throat.Seven ambulances were called to the scene.Authorities say it appears some bear repellent fell off a shelf, causing a discharge of fumes. The discharge was contained to the third floor of the building's south end.Hundreds of workers are normally inside the building during work days.----------