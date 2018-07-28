SOUTH BRONX, Bronx (WABC) --Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, officials say.
NYC Health + Hospitals released a statement saying the bacteria was found during required testing of their portable water supply.
The statement said,
"As part of our aggressive water monitoring program, our routine, required testing of our portable water supply found very low levels of Legionella bacteria at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. Per guidance from the New York State Department of Health, which regulates hospitals, we have taken steps to prevent any impact on our patients, staff, or visitors. Safety is always our highest priority."
There are no reports of patients being affected with Legionnaire's disease at the hospital.
The hospital reports they are taking steps to observe water restrictions.
