HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials want you to stay away from the Manasquan Reservoir after they detected a toxic algae bloom in the water.
This means you should avoid any contact with the water, including drinking it, swimming, wading or any water sports -- don't eat any fish caught there.
It's the latest of several bodies of water in New Jersey to be closed or restricted to swimmers because of toxic algae blooms this summer.
In June, people were warned to stay out of the state's largest lake, Lake Hopatcong.
In recent years, the DEP and the New Jersey Department of Health have been enhancing Harmful Algal Bloom surveillance and response efforts across the state.
In 2017, the DEP launched a campaign to educate the public about these blooms and provide resources on how to report them to the DEP. The "Avoid It and Report It" campaign advises the public to take the following steps when a suspicious bloom is observed:
--Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where the bloom is dense and forms scum;
--Do not drink or consume the water
--Do not eat fish from the waterbody
--Keep pets and livestock away from the water
-Do not allow animals to drink the water, eat dried algae, or groom themselves after coming into contact with the water
--People, pets and livestock that come into contact with a bloom should rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible
--Seek medical attention or a veterinarian if a person or animal is experiencing adverse health effects after exposure to a bloom
--Report a suspected HAB by calling the DEP Hotline at 1-877-WARNDEP (877-927-6337) send a mobile alert through the WARN NJDEP mobile app (available via iTunes, Google Play or Windows Phone) or report via the DEP's HAB website.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Officials say stay away from Manasquan Reservoir due to toxic algae
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News