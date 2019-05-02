New Jersey health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Newark Airport

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of Health is warning of possible measles exposure at Newark Liberty International Airport after a traveler from Israel who has been confirmed to have the illness arrived at Terminal C on April 16.Officials say the individual was infectious on that day and may have exposed others to measles.Anyone who was in Terminal C between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. may have been exposed and, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 7.New Jersey residents identified as potentially exposed will be notified by their local health department.Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can also cause serious complications like pneumonia and swelling of the brain.There have been no fatalities amid the current outbreaks, and only three measles-related deaths in the past two decades.----------