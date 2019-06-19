Health & Fitness

New Jersey health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Newark Airport

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of Health is warning of possible measles exposure at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officials say a Japanese man with the illness traveling from Tokyo on May 29 landed at Terminal B and then headed to Terminal A for a flight to Quebec.

The warning involves people who were at the airport at 5 p.m. on May 29 through 3:30 p.m. on May 30.

Anyone who was on the same flights as that passenger will be notified by health officials.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can also cause serious complications like pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

