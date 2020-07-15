Coronavirus

Oklahoma's governor says he has COVID-19, first governor in US to test positive

By Sean Murphy

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he's the first governor in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home.

Stitt, 48, said he mostly feels fine, although he started feeling "a little achy" on Tuesday and sought a test. He said his wife and children were also tested Tuesday and that none of them has tested positive.

Stitt has backed one of the country's most aggressive reopening plans, resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself.

"We respect people's rights ... to not wear a mask," Stitt said during Wednesday's news conference, which was held virtually. "You just open up a big can of worms."

Stitt attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump's intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.



Stitt said he's confident he didn't contract the virus at the rally.

"As far as where he became infected, it's really unknown," Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye said. "It wasn't so far back as the rally," which took place nearly a month ago.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with nearly 22,000 confirmed cases and 428 deaths.

One of Stitt's cabinet members, David Ostrowe, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoklahomacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Meet the potential 'Bachelorette' cast
Liberty, Ellis Islands to partially reopen July 20 in NYC
Coronavirus Updates: Walmart to require masks, NY surpasses 25,000 deaths
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters clash with NYPD near City Hall; 3 officers hurt
Coronavirus Updates: Walmart to require masks, NY surpasses 25,000 deaths
Liberty, Ellis Islands to partially reopen July 20 in NYC
Tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury Manhattan condo
Gruesome find on McDonald's rooftop: A body in a bag
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
Show More
AccuWeather: Humidity still on hold Wednesday
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Crown Heights
Mayor announces Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan
Violent West Side Highway crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Mother pushing stroller brutally stabbed on Bronx sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News