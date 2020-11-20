The holidays are here and this year, celebrations just won't be the same. COVID-19 cases surging across America, the risk of infection growing. There are new restrictions on gatherings and people urged not to travel. It can all be overwhelming. and while we're focused on staying physically healthy, don't forget your mental health as well.In this episode of "On Call with Dr. Jen," Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent, offers a primer on a holiday season that comes with changes, and challenges.