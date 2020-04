Coronavirus News: One of largest school bus companies on Long Island goes out of business

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned exclusively that one of the largest school bus companies on Long Island has officially closed its doors and laid off hundreds of its workers.Baumann Bus Company informed its 900 bus drivers in March they were being temporarily laid off and they hoped when the school year resumed they would be able to rehire most of the drivers.The company said because the school districts weren't paying them during the school closures, they did not have money to pay the workers.Now Eyewitness News has learned the family-owned company -- after more than 50 years in business -- has shut all operations.Notices are being mailed to workers this week.Baumann Bus Company declined to comment to eyewitness news