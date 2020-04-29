coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: One of largest school bus companies on Long Island goes out of business

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned exclusively that one of the largest school bus companies on Long Island has officially closed its doors and laid off hundreds of its workers.

Baumann Bus Company informed its 900 bus drivers in March they were being temporarily laid off and they hoped when the school year resumed they would be able to rehire most of the drivers.

The company said because the school districts weren't paying them during the school closures, they did not have money to pay the workers.

Now Eyewitness News has learned the family-owned company -- after more than 50 years in business -- has shut all operations.

Notices are being mailed to workers this week.

Baumann Bus Company declined to comment to eyewitness news

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countyronkonkomacoronavirus suffolk countycoronavirusschool buscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth carebus driver
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
NY clinic offers free PTSD therapy to healthcare workers
Group creates masks for frontline workers battling COVID-19
Long Island COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,700
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Javits Center to close temporary hospital next week
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jersey City, Hoboken boil water advisory
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
FDNY mourns loss of EMT and 9/11 hero
Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen New York
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
Show More
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
AccuWeather: Clouds, cool temperatures make a comeback
Key indicators bending but slowly in NJ
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
More TOP STORIES News