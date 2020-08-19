reopen ny

Reopen NY: Opening New York schools during flu season 'problematic,' Gov. Cuomo says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Although Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in early August that New York schools can reopen for the fall semester, he warned that opening schools is "risky and problematic" as the start of the school year coincides with the beginning of flu season.

Cuomo said the flu and COVID-19 will stress the state's testing capacity.

"You put the flu season on top of COVID," Cuomo said. "This is a very difficult situation to deal with, and that's going to be the second wave."

He says schools will be doing temperature checks on the way in, and they're looking for symptomatic children.

"First, they don't have to be symptomatic, they can be asymptomatic," the governor said. "And second, you're in flu season -- who doesn't have sniffles or a cough?"

He says the state is sending a letter to every county health department to ask how they are planning to conduct COVID-19 tests and flu tests simultaneously as labs have already deployed almost all of its testing capacity to COVID-19 testing.

"Now how do you do the flu test and the COVID tests at the same time," Cuomo wondered. "We have deployed almost all of our lab capacity to do COVID tests...It will require a reduction on the number of COVID tests or a reduction in the turnaround time on COVID tests. And we already have issues in the turnaround time on the number of COVID test."

Cuomo said he wants schools planning to reopen to take into consideration what's happening in other schools reopening throughout the county, including the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame, to make sure their schools doesn't end up in that situation, expressing that simply instructing students to practice to social distance will not work.

"We've been telling young people to socially distance for the last six months," Cuomo said. "Go look at Manhattan on a Thursday night, Friday night, and on a Saturday night and tell me how well they've been listening. You think their behavior is going to change when they go back to school?"

In New York City, the United Federation of Teachers said on Wednesday that no schools in New York City should open unless they meet certain health criteria.
"We are not going back to hell because of short-sighted political agendas," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said.

Meanwhile, the government's top infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci made a distinction between reopening elementary schools and colleges and universities during a live stream event with George Washington University Wednesday. He said there are students "coming from all over the country" with the potential to spread the virus on college campuses.

Despite that, Fauci said it "is conceivable" that universities could bring students back safely, stipulating that the campuses would have to have the resources to do things like "testing every students before they arrive," "screening individuals" and having "empty dorms to safely isolate students" if they become infected, among other safety precautions.

But Fauci warned that if universities don't have the resources for those precautions, it "will be more problematic."

Fauci said that reopening will look different in different parts of the country, though he urged areas with high rates of cases to "think twice" before reopening schools. He also said that reopening is not "all or nothing," that schools may have to "modify the things you do," such as wearing masks, having classes outside or having hybrid learning environments.

He criticized the federal coronavirus response saying that he would "like to see a consistent message for school reopening" from the federal government to guide the local authorities.

Fauci also stressed that children "can transmit to adults just as easily as adults can transmit to adults." He said that though children have lower chances of "having a serious outcome," some children do get seriously ill, and that there are other inflammatory syndromes that children contract.

